TS Intermediate 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 (OUT): TGBIE Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 were released at a press conference on Sunday, April 12. The board has also released the pass percentage @tgbie.in, results.cgg.gov.in, tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, Telangana Board TGBIE Inter 2nd Year result can be checked on Indian Express Education Portal.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has officially announced the TS Inter results 2026 for both 1st and 2nd year today, April 12. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations can now check and download their marks memo from the official websites using their hall ticket number.

The online scorecard includes key details such as subject-wise marks, grades, and overall pass percentage status. This percentage reflects the total number of students who have successfully cleared the examinations out of those who appeared. It provides a clear overview of the overall performance of students across the state and is often analysed further based on year-wise trends, gender, and district-wise results to understand performance patterns.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Check overall pass percentage

(To be upated shortly)

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: How to check scorecards online

-Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

-Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “2nd Year Result 2026.”

-Enter your hall ticket number (roll number).

-Click on the submit button.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students should check all details carefully and keep a copy for future use.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Marks memo explained

The marks memo issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education contains several important details that help students understand their performance clearly. It includes the student’s name and hall ticket number, which serve as identification details. The memo also lists subject-wise marks and grades, showing how a student has performed in each subject.

Additionally, the total marks and overall result status (pass/fail) are mentioned, giving a summary of the candidate’s performance.

In some cases, the memo may also include the division or grade classification based on overall marks. Students should carefully verify all these details and report any discrepancies to the board, as the marks memo is an important document for future academic admissions and records.