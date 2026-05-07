The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results on May 8 at 12:00 noon. Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website — tbresults.tripura.gov.in — once the results are declared.

This year, approximately 38,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik examinations, while nearly 30,000 candidates took the Higher Secondary (HS +2) exams. The board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 26 to March 24, while the Class 12 exams were held between February 25 and March 30. Practical examinations for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams had taken place earlier, from November 17 to December 1.

TBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2026: Past Trends, Pass Percentage and Key Stats

Looking at previous years, TBSE has shown consistent performance trends. In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.53% for Class 10, while Class 12 recorded a pass rate of 79.29%. The results were announced on April 30 last year. In comparison, the 2024 results were declared on May 24, followed by June 5 in 2023 and July 6 in 2022, indicating a gradual shift towards earlier result announcements.

Apart from pass percentages, students also keep a close eye on toppers and merit rankings. However, in recent years, the board has adopted a cautious approach in releasing merit lists.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education Class 10th, 12th result 2026: Merit List Delay Explained, Topper Details from Last Year

The TBSE has been withholding the announcement of the top ten rank holders at the time of result declaration for the past two years. This decision comes after instances where rankings saw significant changes following the review and re-evaluation process. As a result, the merit list is now released only after answer script verification and self-inspection procedures are completed.

Last year, a total of 25 students secured positions in the top ten ranks in the Class 10 exams, while 20 students made it to the top ten in Class 12. Among the toppers, Antariksha Paul from Belonia Vidyapith Higher Secondary School secured the first rank in Class 10 with 490 marks. In Class 12 Humanities stream, Joydip Rudra Paul from PM Shri Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial Higher Secondary School topped the exam with 493 marks.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results online.