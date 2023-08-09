scorecardresearch
TNEA counselling 2023: Round 2 starts today! Check schedule and other details on tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling 2023 Round 2 begins today.

Written by Breaking News Desk
tamil nadu, tamil nadu news, engineering, TNEA, counselling
Round 2 of TNEA Counselling begins today

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling 2023 Round 2 for the General-Academic category has begun today, August 9, 2023. Candidates who are eligible can submit their choices between August 9 and August 11. 

The seat allotment results of TNEA for Round 2 counselling will be declared on August 12, 2023. Students with aggregate marks ranging from 142 to 176.99 are qualified for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission counselling 2023. Students should also hold a rank within the range of 22762 to 87049 to meet the eligibility criteria.

TNEA 2023 round 2 choice filling and allotment results will be available on the official counselling portal, tneaonline.org, to assist candidates. Eligible candidates are also encouraged to use the provided link to register for TNEA round 2 counselling.

 According to the official website, students can now fill out their preferences for the second round of counselling. Please log in and complete the selection process by August 11, 2023, at 5:00 PM.

A provisional allotment results for upward movement in the first round of counselling is available on the website. Students can access and download the allotment order by logging in to their account.

To apply for the Round 2 Counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2023, follow the steps given below:

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Register yourself
  3. Choice filling
  4. Upload the mentioned documents and get them verified
  5. Pay the fees
  6. Result of seat allotment will be announced on August 12
  7. Confirm the seat and report.

tamil nadu

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 11:53 IST

