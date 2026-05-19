DGE Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Result 2026 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, is set to announce the TN SSLC 10th Result 2026 on May 20 at 9:30 AM. Lakhs of students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations this year will be able to check their results online after the official declaration.

The results will be released through a press conference, following which students can access their scorecards on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

To download the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026, students will need to enter their registration number, date of birth and captcha code in the result login window once it becomes active.

The TN SSLC examinations for the 2025-26 academic session were conducted from March 11 to April 6 in pen-and-paper mode across the state.

How students can check TN SSLC Result 2026

Apart from the official website, students can also access their Class 10 results through DigiLocker and SMS services.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the mark sheet after downloading the result. Important details such as name, registration number, subject-wise marks and overall result status should be checked properly.

To pass the TN SSLC 10th examination, students must score at least 35 marks out of 100 in aggregate.

For theory papers, students are required to secure a minimum of 20 marks out of 75, while at least 15 marks out of 25 are needed in practical examinations.

The Class 10 board results are considered an important milestone for students as they help determine future academic streams and higher education choices.

Re-evaluation option available for students

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will also get an opportunity to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets after the result declaration.

The Tamil Nadu board allows students to submit re-evaluation requests online. The detailed schedule and application dates for the process will be announced separately after the results are declared.

With result day approaching, many students and parents across Tamil Nadu are eagerly waiting for the announcement after months of preparation and examination stress.

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