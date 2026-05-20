TN Class 10th Result 2026 OUT: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the Class 10 board exam results today, May 20. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams this year can now check their TN 10th results at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The DigiLocker portal is also hosting the TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2026.

This year, the TN SSLC Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 11 to April 6, 2026. More than nine lakh students appeared for the board exams across the state.

TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2026: Check pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 stood at 94.31 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 96.47 per cent, while boys secured 92.15 per cent. Girls once again emerged ahead in this year’s Class 10 board examination results.

TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2026: How to check scorecards online

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the results:

-Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

-Click on the “TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2026” link on the homepage.

-Enter your registration number and date of birth.

-Submit the details to view your scorecard.

-Check your subject-wise marks and qualifying status carefully.

-Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

The TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 will be released online by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations. Students can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites once the results are announced.

–tnresults.nic.in

–results.digilocker.gov.in

–dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2026: Pass percentage trends over the years

The overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations has seen fluctuations over the past few years. In 2025, the state recorded a pass percentage of 93.80 per cent, compared to 91.55 per cent in 2024 and 91.39 per cent in 2023.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage stood at 90.07 per cent. Tamil Nadu had earlier recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in both 2021 and 2020, when exams were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and alternative assessment methods were followed.