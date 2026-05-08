Tamil Nadu Board HSE +2 Results at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (TN HSE) Class 12 or Plus Two results on May 8 at 9.30 am. Students will be able to check their scores on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Board conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 2 to March 26, 2026. A total of 8,27,475 students appeared for the examination, including nearly 7.99 lakh regular candidates and 27,783 private candidates.

The examinations were held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm every day. Students were also provided an additional 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam to read the question paper carefully.

Earlier, the declaration of the Tamil Nadu Class 12 (+2) results had been delayed as officials from the Directorate of Government Examinations stated that the evaluation process was still underway and a revised result date would be shared later. However, late on Thursday evening, TNDGE officially confirmed that the Plus Two results will now be declared on May 8 at 9.30 am.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Steps to check scores online

Students can follow the steps below to access their TN HSC (+2) Result 2026:

Visit the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Click on the TN HSC Result 2026 link available on the homepage

Enter registration number and date of birth in the login window

Submit the details to view the result

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download, take a printout, or save a screenshot for future reference

Last year, TNDGE declared the Class 12 results on May 8. In 2025, the examinations were conducted between March 2 and March 25. The overall pass percentage stood at 95.03 per cent. Out of 7,92,494 students who appeared for the examination, 7,53,142 candidates successfully cleared the Class 12 board exams.

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