Think Design signs MoU with IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation

Think Design, UI/UX strategy firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation. The MoU aims to foster a beneficial collaboration between the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Mandi and Think Design (TD), an official release said.

The TIH, which focuses on Human-Computer Interaction, was established with the backing of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India (GoI), and is housed at IIT Mandi.

The goal of the MoU is to provide a formal platform for Think Design and iHub to collaborate in mutually advantageous areas of Research and Development to support the adoption of solutions that have social and economic consequences. The partnership aims to raise public awareness and help build skills in the usage of technologies, such as those used to develop Assistive Technologies, Experience Technologies, and Device-led Technologies. The MoU will also result in the sharing of information and resources to increase the impact of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) collaboration for case-specific products and solutions.

“IIT Mandi iHub envisions to be an internationally recognised hub that nurtures HCI research, enables technology translation for industry, and scales skill development,” Somjit Amrit, CEO, IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation, said.

The partnership’s breadth and areas of involvement are cutting-edge and highly relevant to the market’s current needs, Hari Nallan, chief strategy officer, Think Design, said. “Our collaboration with IIT Mandi’s Technology Innovation Hub is critical and will help us further our mission,” he further added.