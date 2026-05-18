In a shift from traditional educational seminars, the inaugural NEXTival 2026 concluded in Chennai, featuring a format where teenagers led the keynote sessions while their parents remained in the audience.

The event, organized by the youth division of the Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH), drew 240 participants to discuss the evolving landscape of “alt-learning” – educational models that operate outside the formal classroom. The festival served as a culmination of two years of weekly sessions focused on life skills, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship for Gen Z and Gen Alpha participants.

The event focused on bridging the communication gap between generations. Addressing the audience, Vanita Rajsekar, who co-leads the NEXT initiative, highlighted the need to move away from rigid career paths.

“As children, we were forced to follow a particular system — study well, get good grades, get a good job, settle down. After seeing this community build, I started questioning why the same old pattern should apply to the children of this age,” Rajsekar said.

Siddharth Rajsekar, founder of ILH, noted that the goal was to give youth a primary platform. “I’ve always said I wanted to do an event where all of us adults are in the audience, and only the teens are on the stage — and we get to shut up and listen,” he said.

Data-Driven Youth Leadership

Among the six student speakers, Jashann Yarlagadda presented a data-centric keynote on the economic impact of younger generations. Citing National Stock Exchange (NSE) figures, he noted that 28% of investors are currently under 25 and argued that Gen Z already influences a significant portion of India’s GDP.

“To all the parents sitting in this room, the generation you are raising is not the future of India’s economy. It is already running a large part of it,” Yarlagadda told the attendees. “If we receive opportunities early, we should also take responsibilities early.”

Experimental Debate and New Programming

The festival featured a structured debate where participants were required to switch sides mid-argument to see the opposing perspective. Topics included academic pressure and whether parental respect should be earned or is automatic. One student host remarked that the exercise was intended to turn “arguments into conversations.”