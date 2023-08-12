The effect of ed-tech on remote learning from the classroom to the online.

By Kiran Dham

The concept of education has come a long way from being limited to brick-and-mortar teaching systems to readily accessible digital screens with a wide range of learning opportunities, thanks to technological advancements. Along with making education accessible to students, edtech has generated several astounding provisions, including video-assisted remote education, immersive and on-demand learning that have facilitated student understanding, providing them with a constructive learning environment. To further encourage and advocate digitalization in education, the Government has also stepped up, launching a national education policy 2020 that highlights the significance of utilising technology in educational solutions enhancing accessibility to education.

Impact of edtech on remote learning

Enhancing access to education: By leveraging digital platforms and tools, students from various geographical locations can now access quality educational content that was once limited to classrooms. ed-tech allows for flexibility in learning schedules, enabling students to learn at their own pace and overcome barriers such as distance and time constraints. This inclusivity empowers learners which may have otherwise been excluded from educational opportunities.

Affordable education: Previously acquiring education was deemed to be expensive, but thanks to technological improvements, it has now become affordable. Allowing learners to access education from the convenience of their own homes, edtech has made learning more approachable for students. Additionally, it removes the cost of travel and related educational resources, making remote learning a preferred choice of individuals.

Advanced learning materials: The days when the sole source of learning for students was textbooks are long behind. With the development of educational technology, a plethora of multimedia-centric learning materials have emerged, providing students improved learning opportunities. In addition to enhancing their knowledge, these digital learning resources also positively impact their academic performance, producing favourable outcomes.

Empowering teachers with tools and resources: Educators can leverage digital platforms to create, organise and deliver educational content effectively. Edtech provides online platforms to promote effective collaboration and communication between teachers & students with advanced tools for assessment, result & feedback.

Self-directed learning: With remote learning, students have greater control and liberty over their education. Consequently, they are able to invest more time in the areas that demand more attention. When combined with media-focused content, self-directed remote education not only allows students to learn at their own pace but also significantly improves their understanding.

Easy access to experts: Students can now receive education from experts in the convenience of their own homes thanks to educational technology. Expert support, media-focused material, and independent education all enable students to build and benefit from a personalised learning environment, promoting their personal growth and development.

From classroom to online learning!

The emergence of education technology has revolutionised the concept of education, unlocking a multitude of opportunities for learners. It has not only facilitated accessibility of education but has also empowered teachers & students equally. The innovative technologies of edtech can ensure the absorption of the full potential of technology to create a highly inclusive & collaborative educational experience in remote settings.

The growing popularity of remote learning in this technologically advanced world provides students with a greater degree of flexibility over their learning. Remote education not only facilitates their knowledge and comprehension but also sets the stage right for their future development.

The author is CEO of Globus Infocom. Views are personal.