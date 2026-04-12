The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE will release the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2026 today. Students can access the TS Inter Results 2026 through the official portals of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. The primary websites include tsbie.cgg.gov.in , tgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbienew.cgg.gov.in.

These official portals are the most reliable sources for checking both Telangana TS 1st and 2nd year results and are regularly updated by the board during the result declaration period. Students should carefully verify all details on their marks memo and report any discrepancies to the board, as it is an important document for future academic admissions and records.

Alternatively, Telangana Board TGBIE Inter 2nd Year result can be checked on Indian Express Education Portal.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Official websites to check scorecards online

Below are the official websites to check TS Inter Results 2026. Students can use these official portals to check both 1st and 2nd year results by entering their hall ticket number.

–tsbie.cgg.gov.in

–tgbie.cgg.gov.in

–tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

ALSO READ TS Inter Result 2026: How to Check TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st 2nd Year Result on DigiLocker

-Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: How to check scorecard

-Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “2nd Year Result 2026.”

-Enter your hall ticket number (roll number).

-Click on the submit button.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students should check all details carefully and keep a copy for future use.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Passing criteria explained

To pass the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education examinations, students must secure the minimum required marks in each subject. Both internal marks (practicals, assignments, or projects) and external marks (theory papers) are included in the total calculation.

Students who fail to meet the minimum marks in any subject must appear for supplementary examinations. Only after clearing all subjects will they be considered eligible for promotion to the next academic level or for higher education.