TGBIE TS Inter 1st, 2nd Result 2026 Result Today: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE will declare the Inter 1st and 2nd year results for 2026 today. Once declared, students can access their results online through the official portal of the board by entering their roll number. It is important to keep hall tickets handy, as the roll number mentioned on them will be required to log in. Nearly 9,97,075 students are checking their scores.

The First Year exams were conducted from February 25 to March 17, 2026, while the Second Year exams took place from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The evaluation of answer sheets, which started on March 4, is now complete. This year, 4,89,126 First Year and 5,07,949 Second Year students appeared for the exams, making it one of the largest batches in recent years.

Direct Link to check scorecards – https://tgbienew.cgg.gov.in/ResultMemorandum.do

Alternatively, Telangana Board TGBIE Inter 2nd Year result can be checked on Indian Express Education Portal.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Steps to check scorecard online

-Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

-Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “2nd Year Result 2026.”

-Enter your hall ticket number (roll number).

-Click on the submit button.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students should check all details carefully and keep a copy for future use.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: Passing criteria and grading sytem

To pass the TS Inter examinations, students must score at least 35% in each subject. The grading system is as follows:

-Grade A: 75% and above

-Below 35%: Fail

Previous Years’ Pass Percentage –

The pass percentage over the past years has shown some variation:

-2025: 71.37% (4,88,430 students passed)

-2024: 63.49% (5,02,280 students passed)

-2023: 65.26% (3,80,920 students passed)

These figures provide a reference for students to gauge overall performance trends and set expectations for the current results.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year 2026 result: What happens after results

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or request photocopies of their answer sheets online. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the chance to appear for supplementary exams, typically held in June or July. Students failing in three or more subjects are advised to reappear in the next academic year.

The online result is provisional, and the original mark sheets and certificates will be distributed later through their respective schools.