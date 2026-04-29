Telangana TS SSC Result 2026 @results.digilocker.gov.in: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana is scheduled to announce the TS SSC Result 2026 today, April 29 at 2 pm on its official website. In addition to the official websites, results will also be available through DigiLocker and SMS services, enabling quick access even during heavy traffic. The digitally verified marks memo on DigiLocker will be valid for official use until the original marksheet is issued by schools.

Alternatively, students can also check their Telangana SSC result on the Indian Express portal here.

Following the announcement, students will be able to check their TS SSC 2026 results online using their hall ticket number to access subject-wise marks, grades, and overall qualifying status. To ensure smooth access, the Board of Secondary Education Telangana has also enabled alternative platforms such as DigiLocker and SMS services, allowing students to download their provisional marks memo without delay even during peak traffic hours.

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: How to check scorecard via DigiLocker

The DigiLocker marks memo is officially valid and can be used for admissions and other purposes until the original marksheet is issued by your school.

-Visit the official website of DigiLocker –digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

-Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

-Go to the “Education” or “Results” section

-Select Telangana SSC / Class 10 Result 2026

-Enter your hall ticket number and required details

-Click on submit to view your marks memo

-Your digitally verified TS SSC marks memo will appear on the screen

-Download and save the document for future use

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: How to check scorecard via SMS

Students are advised to ensure the correct format and hall ticket number while sending the SMS to avoid errors. Keep in mind that standard SMS charges may apply depending on your mobile network.

-Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

-Type the message in the prescribed format: TS10 <space> Hall Ticket Number

-Send the SMS to the official result service number provided by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana

-Wait for a few seconds after sending the message

-You will receive your TS SSC 2026 result as an SMS on the same number

-The message will include your subject-wise marks and result status

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students are advised to carefully follow the step-by-step instructions provided above to check and download their TS SSC 2026 scorecard online without any errors:

-Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana –bse.telangana.gov.in

-Click on the link that says “SSC Public Examination March 2026 Results”

-Enter your hall ticket number and required login details

-Click on the submit button

-Your TS SSC 2026 result will appear on the screen

-Check your subject-wise marks, grades, and result status carefully

-Download the provisional marks memo PDF

-Take a printout for future reference until the original marksheet is issued by your school