TS SSC 2026 hall ticket OUT at bse.telangana.gov.in: Telangana‘s Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) has issued the SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for the Class 10 board exams. Students can now download their admit cards from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. To take the tests, students must bring their hall pass to the exam centre.



Telangana SSC hall tickets are issued for regular, private, vocational, and OSSC students. The paper provides important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photo, address of the exam centre, and schedule for each topic. Students should check all the information on their admit card very carefully and inform their school straightaway if they find any errors.

The TS SSC board exams for 2026 will be held at several exam centres in the state from March 14 to April 16, 2026. This year, millions of kids from thousands of schools are anticipated to take the tests.

Details on the TS SSC exams in 2026, schedule and hall ticket information

For Class 10 students in Telangana, obtaining their hall ticket is a crucial step as they prepare for their exams. Schools across the state can download the hall tickets from the official website and hand it over to students. School authorities often receive the admittance cards from the board’s website and give them to students, making sure that everyone has the card before the test starts.

Students will need to carry their hall ticket with them to the test centres. One cannot enter the test room without a valid admit card from the Telangana board.









