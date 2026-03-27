Nasscom Foundation, with support from Cisco, organised the thingQbator Neovation Summit at the India Habitat Centre. The event brought together students, industry leaders, academic institutions, and others working in the innovation space to celebrate how technology can be used to solve real-world problems.

Neovation, a social innovation initiative under the thingQbator programme, highlighted how young innovators are using tools like artificial intelligence to tackle everyday challenges. The summit showed how students are turning their ideas into practical solutions that support inclusive and sustainable growth.

“Some of the most compelling technology solutions today are emerging from young innovators who are closely connected to the challenges they want to solve. What they often need is access to the right ecosystem—mentors, industry insights, and platforms that help their ideas evolve into meaningful solutions,” Jyoti Sharma, CEO of Nasscom Foundation, said.

One of the main highlights was a showcase by ten student teams. They presented projects in areas like agritech, healthtech, climate tech, and disaster management, all aimed at solving important social and community issues. The event also featured a case study from Tranquil AI, showing how a startup from the thingQbator ecosystem grew from an early idea into a real-world solution.

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director & Chief Policy Officer, Cisco India and Southeast Asia, said: “As India’s startup ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly, it is inspiring to see students harnessing technologies like Generative AI and intelligent automation to solve complex societal challenges. The potential that AI holds is tremendous. By bridging the gap between academic learning and entrepreneurship, programs like thingQbator are empowering the next generation to transition from job seekers to job creators. At Cisco, we are committed to nurturing this potential, so that these early-stage innovations can evolve into scalable, sustainable solutions that drive a more inclusive future for all.”

“Our goal is to scale India’s incubator network from 1,100 to 10,000, anchored by expert mentorship. True innovation requires ‘joining the dots,’ ensuring all stakeholders are engaged. Our new ‘Innovation Web’ platform will connect our entrepreneurs to global innovators in real-time to accelerate the commercialization of startups,” Deepak Bagla, Mission Director at the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, said.

“The IndiaAI Mission and thingQbator share a common vision – empowering tier 2 and 3 cities, fostering a ‘Make in India’ and ‘Create in India’ culture, and cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset among young minds in our colleges. We are committed to the democratization of AI—ensuring it serves every citizen, not just a few,” Mohammed Y. Safirulla, Director at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said.

“This is a wonderful time to be in India as we work collectively toward a ‘Viksit Bharat.’ We thank partners like Cisco, who recognize India not merely as a market, but as a vital hub from which future innovations will emerge.

To our entrepreneurs: you are privileged to build upon the robust foundation our nation has laid,” Anil Bhardwaj, Deputy Director General at the Department of Telecom, said.