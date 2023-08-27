Strategies and initiatives to empower women for leadership roles

By Gunjan Lalchandani

At this juncture when India today strives to accomplish its ambitious developmental targets, including the status of “Developed Nation by 2047”, as well as globally committed SDGs and environmental goals, it is quintessential to harness the vast human capital potential that the nation possesses. Women constitute around 50% of the human resources, which makes their contribution to realising the aspirational goals of the country crucial. Organisations in India must acknowledge this reality and come up with strategies to increase their participation in the workforce while also providing them with a conducive environment to enable them to give their best.

Undoubtedly, India has made progress in offering roles to women. However, if we examine the data regarding their overall participation in the workforce, we will reach a discouraging conclusion. For instance, a recent NASSCOM report revealed that women comprise only 26% of the entire IT workforce in India, with a mere 9% occupying executive roles in the tech industry. Another report by the World Bank shows even more disappointing trend. According to its recent report, women representation in the country’s formal and informal sector came down to 23% in 2021 from 27% in 2005. For a country like India, which has to achieve and sustain double-digit GDP growth, this is disheartening. These numbers indicate a significant gap that needs to be addressed urgently.

If we take note of women participation in the workforce in developed nations, they are quite exciting. For instance, in the UK, women participation was 72.3% in the first quarter of 2023 and in the USA, it was 56.8% in 2022. They are not satisfied and constantly working to improve these figures, particularly in leadership positions, but they definitely serve as an example for countries with lower rates of women participation.

Inevitability of unlocking the women potential

Women’s leadership can play a crucial role in driving innovation and growth in organisations and society as a whole. Organisations by promoting women in leadership positions can develop a more inclusive and diverse workforce while unlocking the immense potential and distinctive perspectives that women bring to the table. The diverse viewpoints will lead them to better decision-making, increased creativity and productivity, and more comprehensive solutions to complex challenges.

Furthermore, when women occupy positions of power and influence, they challenge the notion that leadership is exclusively a male domain. This sends a powerful message to the young women, inspiring them to pursue their aspirations passionately while breaking limitations, based on their gender. They get role models and mentors who can guide and support their career growth. With the right steps in this direction, we can create a more equitable society that recognises and rewards talent and hard work.

What needs to be done

Inclusive approach in hiring is the key to building a diverse leadership team. Organisations should actively seek out candidates from different backgrounds and ensure that the recruitment processes are fair enough to give every eligible candidate an equal opportunity to prove their candidature. This can be achieved by widening the pool of candidates through targeted outreach programs, implementing blind screening techniques, and using structured interviews that emphasise on skills and qualifications rather than personal attributes.

Further, the emphasis should be placed on creating a conducive and flexible environment as balancing work and personal responsibilities can be particularly challenging for women. Organisations can think about offering flexible work arrangements, such as remote work options, flexible hours, and maternity leave policies, that can allow women to manage their professional and personal lives more effectively. This will not only improve employee satisfaction and retention but also enable women to pursue leadership positions without sacrificing their other responsibilities.

Organisations also need to address gender bias and stereotypes that are major barriers to women’s progress in leadership roles. They should provide unconscious bias training to employees at all levels to help them recognise and confront their unconscious biases, and make fairer decisions in evaluating and promoting employees. Additionally, organisation must recognise the powerful role of language in shaping attitudes and perceptions. With the use of inclusive language, an environment that respects and values women employees can be created. This includes avoiding gendered terms and stereotypes while addressing women personnel and using gender-neutral job titles and descriptions.

Most significantly, offering targeted mentorship and leadership development programmes to women can aid in their preparation for leadership positions. Programmes designed to impart crucial skills such as communication, negotiation, strategic thinking, and decision-making, can enhance their confidence to assume leadership roles. Additionally, senior leaders in organisations must come forward to provide requisite guidance and support to aspiring women leaders and help them navigate the challenges they may encounter in their careers.

Measures by developed nations

The UK and the USA are following some good practices in this regard. The UK has established Women’s Business Council (WBC) that advises the government on issues affecting women in business and to promote gender equality in the workplace. Employers with 250 or more employees are required to publish their gender pay gap data annually.

Similarly, the USA has established Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to enforce federal laws that prohibit workplace discrimination based on gender. The country has also emphasised better family and medical leave conditions. In the same line, India should outline its own unique strategies based on the rules, requirements and other factors to increase women participation in the workforce.

Conclusion

Elevating women in leadership positions is not only a matter of equality but also a strategic imperative for organisations and society. With the aforementioned initiatives and a collective commitment to change, we can create a more diverse and inclusive leadership landscape, driving innovation, and fostering sustainable growth for India. To attain the objectives of the ongoing “Kartavya Kaal”, India needs the efforts and actions from all the stakeholders and individuals. The time has come to realise the true potential of women in leadership roles and actions must be accelerated towards the same.

The author is head, Strategy and Growth, Hero Vired.