STEMROBO launches BITLI, DIY kit for K-12 education

Ed-tech platform, STEMROBO Technologies Private Limited, has announced the launch of BITLI – Building Intelligence through Learning and Innovation, a DIY kit model designed to introduce K-12 students to the concepts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in a hands-on and engaging manner.

To empower K-12 students, this Make-in-India DIY Kit aims to develop a profound understanding of AI and ML, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and an innovative mindset that extends beyond technology into other facets of students’ academic and personal lives. The company aims to establish collaborations with 1,000 schools by the end of the current fiscal year, 2023-24, to facilitate the accessibility of their comprehensive DIY kits.

BITLI fills the gap in traditional teaching methods by creating an interactive, multisensory, and interdisciplinary learning experience that aligns with the practical applications of AI and ML. It creates an ecosystem that goes beyond individual learning. Its unique features deliver a transformative learning experience by combining hands-on engagement with cutting-edge technology concepts and variations according to the level of class. Students construct functional models through project-based learning, fostering active participation and creative exploration.

Students can easily connect theoretical concepts with tangible applications by integrating real-world scenarios and utilising familiar objects like traffic lights, desk lamps, and fans. BITLI’s activities are mapped with the AI Curriculum of organisations like CBSE, ICSE, and IB Board.

“BITLI enables students to create over 100 plus projects using its modular components BITLI is not just an educational tool; it’s a gateway to fostering innovation, critical thinking, and practical problem-solving skills among young learners. Through hands-on projects and real-world applications, students will develop a profound understanding of AI and ML that goes beyond the classroom,” Anurag Gupta, co-founder, STEMROBO technologies, said.