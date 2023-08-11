SkillArbitrage grants fully funded scholarships for 200 individuals with disabilities.

SkillArbitrage, an ed-tech firm, has unveiled a programme of fully funded scholarships designed for 200 individuals with disabilities (PWD) who aim to enrol in their upskilling courses. These courses are tailored to empower participants to secure employment opportunities within the local private sector and explore remote freelance prospects in countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. Successful course completion will lead to a joint certification from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), according to an official release.

The upskilling curriculum, curated by industry experts, is geared towards imparting high-demand proficiencies in areas such as content writing, finance, compliance, startup generalist roles, strategic human resources, artificial intelligence, accounting and bookkeeping, among other fields, the release mentioned.

Applicants seeking eligibility for the scholarship must furnish either a government-issued disability card or an official certificate of disability. The allocation of scholarships will adhere strictly to a first-come-first-served basis, catering to 200 learners with disabilities, as per the release.

“We have been giving 100% scholarship to all PWD candidates who approached us already. We are now ready to expand the programme aggressively and we aim to cater to 200 brilliant minds over the next six months and help them to achieve their dream careers,” Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, SkillArbitrage, said.