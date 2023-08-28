Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship open for 57 dental students till October 31; check eligibility

Haleon India, makers of Sensodyne, in partnership with Indian Dental Association (IDA) and Buddy4Study (B4S) have announced to offer Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship. The programme is opened for 57 students pan India, in addition to the 143 meritorious students previously awarded in March 2023. The registrations for this year’s additional 57 students are open till October 31, 2023.

The Scholarship is designed to empower meritorious underprivileged students across India who are pursuing a four-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course in government colleges. To support these deserving students’ academic pursuits, NGO partner- Buddy4Study along with Knowledge Partner, IDA will undertake the meticulous evaluation process of the candidates, an official release said.

The selected students will be granted financial assistance of Rs 4.20 lakh, equivalent to Rs 1.05 lakh per annum for the duration of their four-year BDS programme. This financial aid is intended to support the academic and living expenses of the students throughout their educational journey.

This scholarship programme for BDS students is a CSR initiative by Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) in line with the company’s purpose “to deliver better everyday health with humanity”.

Guidelines for Eligibility Criteria of the Scholarship:

Open for students from pan India pursuing their first year in BDS programme from government and government-funded colleges only.

Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in their Higher Secondary Education to qualify the first round of criteria.

Annual family income of the applicants should not be more than Rs eight lakh from all sources.

After selection, the Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholars will be continuously evaluated and must maintain a minimum 60% score in each semester/year to continue availing the Scholarship renewal.

Selection Process: