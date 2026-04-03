The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the date for the HSLC Result 2026. The results will be declared on April 10, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Once releases, students can check their Assam Class 10 results online on asseb.in , sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam conducted the Assam Class 10 board exams for the 2026 session from February 10 to February 27, 2026.To view their scores, they will need to enter their roll number. Along with the results, the Assam HSLC topper list for 2026 will also be released online.

SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: How to check online

Students can follow these simple steps to check the Assam HSLC (Class 10) Result 2026:

-Go to the official SEBA result websites – asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in

-Click on the “HSLC Result 2026” link

-Enter your roll number and required details

-Submit the information to view your result

-Download the result and take a printout for future use

The results are released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam.

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is being announced earlier than usual this year. According to the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, this decision has been taken keeping important upcoming events in mind.

By declaring the results early, the board aims to avoid any clashes with these events and ensure a smooth and timely process for students.

SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: Pass percentage and statistics

The pass percentage and overall statistics are an important part of the Assam HSLC Result 2026, as they give a clear picture of students’ performance across the state. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will release the overall pass percentage along with the results, showing how many students successfully cleared the exam out of the total number who appeared.

The board may also provide a comparison with previous years to highlight any improvement or decline in performance.