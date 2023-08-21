Schwing Stetter India collaborates with SRM Easwari Engineering College to offer one-year internship for students

Schwing Stetter India, a construction and concreting equipment manufacturer, has announced its partnership with SRM Easwari Engineering College, Chennai to provide a comprehensive one-year on-the-job training programme for engineering students specialising in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Robotics and Automation, and Automobile Engineering.

The initiative’s goal is to bridge the gap between academia and the industry by giving students practical knowledge and skills. The programme is in compliance with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), an official release said.

As part of the programme, selected students will have the opportunity to work closely with Schwing Stetter India’s experienced professionals and gain insights into the manufacturing sector. Through hands-on experience and exposure to real projects, students can work on their problem-solving abilities, technical proficiency, and engineering skill development.

“Our company’s vision is to develop young talent and create a strong connection between academic knowledge and practical application. This collaboration aims to give students the tools they need to succeed in the workplace, spur innovation and make significant contributions to the manufacturing industry,” V.G. Sakthikumar, chairman, managing director, Schwing Stetter India, said.

Furthermore, Schwing Stetter India has extended a collective medical insurance scheme to all enrolled students. With a steadfast dedication to the interns’ welfare, the company will secure them under this policy, affording coverage worth Rs one lakh during their training period.