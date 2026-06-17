As education systems evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world, schools are increasingly looking beyond marks and board results to prepare students for life beyond the classroom. Alongside academic achievement, qualities such as resilience, communication, leadership, emotional intelligence and decision-making are now being seen as essential for long-term success.

Against this backdrop, Tula’s International School claims to have adopted an educational approach that seeks to combine academic rigor with holistic personal development. The co-educational residential school believes that academic excellence and character building must work together rather than compete with each other.

Educators say many students from academically strong institutions still struggle with public speaking, handling setbacks, interpersonal communication and independent decision-making. These abilities are often developed through real-world experiences, responsibility and practical challenges, rather than classroom instruction alone.

Residential school environments are considered particularly effective in building these qualities. Students living on campus learn to navigate social interactions, resolve conflicts, take on leadership responsibilities and become more independent. Such experiences can contribute meaningfully to confidence, discipline and character development.

At Tula’s International School, initiatives beyond academics include sports, leadership opportunities, community engagement and extracurricular activities. School officials say these programs are designed to help students develop teamwork, confidence and a sense of responsibility.

“At Tula’s International School, our aim is not only to prepare students for examinations, but to prepare them for life – with confidence, discipline, empathy and leadership”, a spokesperson from the school said.

The school also recognises the pressures faced by today’s students, including social media influence, constant comparison and uncertainty about future career pathways. Educators increasingly argue that addressing these challenges requires supportive learning environments that prioritise student well-being along with academic performance.

Mentorship has emerged as an important part of this approach. In residential schools, stronger student-teacher relationships often develop because of continuous interaction beyond formal classroom hours. These relationships can help educators better understand students and support them through academic as well as personal challenges.

Parents, too, are changing the way they evaluate schools. While academic outcomes remain important, families are increasingly considering confidence-building, leadership development, emotional resilience and personal growth when making educational choices.

As the conversation around future-ready education gains momentum, institutions such as Tula’s International School are seeking to redefine success by combining academic rigour with life-skill development. Schools that integrate both may be better positioned to prepare students for higher education, careers and everyday life.