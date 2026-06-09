As school admissions gain momentum across the country, educators are witnessing a significant shift in the questions and expectations parents bring to the admission process. While academic performance continues to remain an important factor, schools report that families are now placing equal emphasis on student well-being, future-ready skills, character development, global exposure and the overall learning environment.

School leaders from different educational boards and institutions say parents are increasingly seeking assurance that schools can prepare children not only for examinations but also for the challenges of a rapidly evolving world. Discussions during admissions now extend beyond curriculum and results to include emotional well-being, leadership opportunities, digital literacy, critical thinking and international pathways.

Parents looking beyond marks and rankings

According to educators, the admission process has become more informed and interactive than ever before. Parents are spending more time understanding a school’s philosophy, teaching methods and support systems before making a decision.

Ritu Jawa, Principal of Dharav High School, Gurugram, said parents today are looking far beyond academic achievement and are keen to understand how schools contribute to a child’s overall development.

“Parents today look far beyond academic performance, seeking to understand how a school shapes a child’s character, confidence, and capabilities in equal measure,” she said.

She noted that skills such as critical thinking, effective communication, teamwork, adaptability and digital literacy have become key considerations for families evaluating schools.

International exposure driving interest in IB schools

International schools, meanwhile, report a growing number of parents seeking global opportunities and overseas higher education pathways for their children.

Rima Singh, Head of School at DPS International, said many parents approaching International Baccalaureate (IB) schools now have a clear intention of sending their children abroad for higher studies.

“At DPS International, we have observed that many parents approaching IB schools today come with a clear intent of studying abroad for their children, making their expectations and queries significantly different from what a typical CBSE parent may ask,” Singh said.

She explained that families are increasingly looking for international exposure, global business awareness and programmes that prepare students for an interconnected world. Strong university guidance and future-ready competencies are also becoming major decision-making factors.

Focus on critical thinking and collaboration

According to Singh, one of the most common concerns raised by parents relates to how effectively schools nurture creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and flexibility among students.

“Parents tend to ask more insightful questions and are involved in discussions today than ever before,” she said.

She added that such conversations reflect a shared commitment between schools and families to develop confident, compassionate and globally aware learners capable of succeeding in an increasingly dynamic environment.

Character building emerging as a key priority

The trend is equally visible in residential and legacy institutions, where parents are showing greater interest in values-based education and leadership development.

Ajay Singh, Principal of The Scindia School, Gwalior, said families are seeking schools that can help children develop resilience, confidence and strong character alongside academic excellence.

“Today’s parents approach the admissions process with a broader perspective than ever before. While academic excellence remains important, many are equally interested in understanding how schools support a child’s overall growth,” he said.

According to him, some of the most frequently asked questions during admissions relate to student well-being, leadership development, individual mentoring, safety and opportunities beyond the classroom.

Education experts believe these changing admission trends reflect a broader transformation in parental expectations. Rather than focusing solely on examination results, families are increasingly evaluating how effectively schools can prepare students for future careers, lifelong learning and responsible citizenship.