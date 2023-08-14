ScholARlab launches new product to promote STEM Education

Online learning platform, ScholARlab, has announced the launch of a virtual lab product, ScholAR. The company plans to deploy ScholAR to cater to more than 750,000 users across India, Southeast Asia, the USA, and the Middle East Asia.

As per an official release, ScholAR encompasses a wide array of devices, including laptop browsers (Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks), android devices, as well as mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) devices. Offering an immersive learning experience, ScholAR aims to bridge the gap in Science education by targeting students and teachers in grades six to 12 (K12), enhancing their grasp of complex concepts through interactive 3D virtual labs.

“Our mission is to revolutionise STEM education by making learning Science fun, interactive, and accessible to all. ScholAR transforms traditional experiments into captivating virtual experiences, empowering students to grasp scientific principles with ease,” Balaji Venkataraman, CEO, ScholARlab, said.

The launch of ScholAR comes at a crucial juncture when the National Assessment Survey by the Ministry of Education highlights a deficiency in Science education outcomes in India’s K12 sector. ScholARlab seeks to address this challenge by offering comprehensive virtual labs that are adaptable to different curricula and geographical needs.

Also Read Aakash Education appoints Nabin Karki as National Academic Director for Medical

Beyond its content, ScholAR is designed to go beyond the constraints of physical labs, enabling students to explore real-world scenarios and connect scientific concepts to practical applications.