scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

ScholARlab launches new product to promote STEM Education

ScholAR encompasses a wide array of devices, including laptop browsers (Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks), android devices, as well as mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) devices.

Written by FE Education
ScholAR is designed to go beyond the constraints of physical labs.
ScholAR is designed to go beyond the constraints of physical labs.

Online learning platform, ScholARlab, has announced the launch of a virtual lab product, ScholAR. The company plans to deploy ScholAR to cater to more than 750,000 users across India, Southeast Asia, the USA, and the Middle East Asia.

As per an official release, ScholAR encompasses a wide array of devices, including laptop browsers (Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks), android devices, as well as mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) devices. Offering an immersive learning experience, ScholAR aims to bridge the gap in Science education by targeting students and teachers in grades six to 12 (K12), enhancing their grasp of complex concepts through interactive 3D virtual labs.

“Our mission is to revolutionise STEM education by making learning Science fun, interactive, and accessible to all. ScholAR transforms traditional experiments into captivating virtual experiences, empowering students to grasp scientific principles with ease,” Balaji Venkataraman, CEO, ScholARlab, said.

Also Read

The launch of ScholAR comes at a crucial juncture when the National Assessment Survey by the Ministry of Education highlights a deficiency in Science education outcomes in India’s K12 sector. ScholARlab seeks to address this challenge by offering comprehensive virtual labs that are adaptable to different curricula and geographical needs.

Also Read

Beyond its content, ScholAR is designed to go beyond the constraints of physical labs, enabling students to explore real-world scenarios and connect scientific concepts to practical applications.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-08-2023 at 15:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS