Sanskriti University launches PhD programme in Ayurveda; admissions open now

The university aims to foster innovation, excellence, and  understanding of traditional healthcare practices through this programme.

Written by FE Education
Applications for the PhD programme in Ayurveda are now open.
Sanskriti University, Mathura has announced the commencement of its PhD programme in Ayurveda with the aim to boost research and development in the age-old science of holistic healing. The university aims to foster innovation, excellence, and  understanding of traditional healthcare practices through this programme. Admissions for the programme are open currently.

As per an official release, the PhD programmes in the field of Ayurveda covers various aspects of the ancient holistic science. Aspiring scholars and researchers can delve deep into the wisdom of Ayurveda through programmes such as Kriya Sharir (Physiology), Samhita Siddhant (Basic Principles of Ayurveda), Rachna Sharir (Anatomy), Dravyagun Vigyana (Ayurveda Pharmacology), Rog Nidan (Pathology), Rasa Shastra, Kumarbhritya (Balrog), Agad Tantra, Stree Roga and Prasuti Tantra, Swasthvritt and Yoga, Shalya Tantra, Kaya Chikitsa, Shalakyatantra, and Panchakarma.

To be eligible to apply for PhD in Ayurveda applicants must hold a post-graduate degree in Ayurveda or a relevant discipline from a recognised university, with a minimum of 55% marks. Additionally, they must have qualified the national level entrance examinations like UGC NET / UGC CSIR NET / GATE / SLET or university-level entrance examinations, which may consist of written tests and personal interviews.

“With the introduction of the PhD in Ayurveda, Sanskriti University embarks on a transformative journey to revitalise and advance the knowledge of this ancient healing science. Our mission is to nurture a new generation of experts who will not only safeguard the essence of Ayurveda but also use it seamlessly to the contemporary healthcare landscape,” Sachin Gupta, chancellor, Sanskriti University, said.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 09:32 IST

