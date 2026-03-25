RSKMP MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in Live: Class 5, 8 results to be out at 1:30 pm; direct link here
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results, Toppers List, Pass Percentage Roll Number Wise rskmp.in Live Updates: Once the results are out, students and parents can log on to the official website - rskmp.in and check the scores.
MP Board Class 5th 8th Results 2026 Direct Link rskmp.in LIVE: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Madhya Pradesh, will announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results today, March 25, 2026. The results are expected to be released either at 11:30 am or 1:30 pm. Students who appeared for the exams, along with their parents or guardians, can check the results on the official website — rskmp.in.
Login credentials required to check MP Boarc Class 5th and 8th Results
To view the result, students will have to enter their roll number or Samagra ID on the website and captcha. The Class 5 exams were held from February 20 to February 26, while the Class 8 exams took place from February 20 to February 28, 2026. All papers were conducted in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Over 10 lakh students appeared for these exams across Madhya Pradesh this year.
How to Check MP Board Results
Go to the official website of Rajya Shiksha Kendra
Click on the link for Class 5 or Class 8 results
Enter your Samagra ID or roll number along with the captcha
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save the marksheet for future use
Students are advised to keep their details ready to avoid last-minute hassle. Track live updates on MP Board Class 5th and 8th result announcement here:
Live Updates
RSKMP MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2026 Live: Check MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026 Roll Number Wise Live rskmp.in
12:30 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: How many schools have participated in RSKMP MP Board exams this year?
This year, a total of 1,10615 schools have taken part in the RSKMP MP Board exams.
12:25 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: Is the timing confirm for RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results?
Yes, timings for RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th results are confirmed to be out at 1:30 pm today. Students are advised to be ready with their admission cards to avoid a last-minute rush.
12:10 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: What was the overall percentage last year?
The overall pass percentages of RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026 were 92.70% and 90.02%.
11:59 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: What are the details that will be provided in the marjsheet/
The following details will be provided in the marksheet; students are advised to check it carefully once they receive it.
-Candidate’s name, roll number, marks scored, total score obtained, name of the examination, percentage, and grade on the marksheet.
11:49 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: When was RSKMP MP Board class 8th exam were conducted?
The MP Board Class 8 exam started on February 20, and it ended on February 28, 2026.
11:48 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: When was RSKMP MP Board class 5th exam were conducted?
The MP Board Class 5 exam started on February 20, and it went on until February 28, 2026.
11:45 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: When was RSKMP MP Board class 8th exam were conducted?
The MP Board Class 8 exam started on February 20, and it went on until February 26, 2026.
11:42 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: When was the RSKMP have declared results last year?
In 2025, the RSKMP results for classes 5th and 8th were announced on March 28.
11:39 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: What are the login credentials for checking MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results results?
After the results are announced, the login credentials that will be required are the roll number or Samagra ID and the captcha code.
11:26 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: Is the result time postponed?
As per the latest report, the MP Board results are now postponed, and they are scheduled to be out at 1:30 pm.
11:15 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: Language papers set as per NCERT
Different question papers were designed for language subjects following the NCERT syllabus. Around 20,736 students from 522 private schools appeared for these exams.
11:04 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: What time will the results be announced?
The results for MP Board Class 5th an 8th will be announced declared at 11.30 am today, March 25. Keep tracking this space for official notification on result announcement.
11:02 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: When and Where to Check MP Board Class 5th and 8th results?
Students who took the MP Board CLass 5th and 8th exams can view their results on the official RSKMP website at rskmp.in. The Class 5 and Class 8 results will be published online.
10:57 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
RSKMP MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026, rskmp.in LIVE: Welcome to our live blog!
A warm welcome to all the parents and students who are checking in to get an update on the results of MP Board CLass 5th and 8th 2026 Results. The results are expected to be out shortly. Stay with us and keep tracking this space for further updates on the announcement of results.