MP Board Class 5th 8th Results 2026 Direct Link rskmp.in LIVE: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Madhya Pradesh, will announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results today, March 25, 2026. The results are expected to be released either at 11:30 am or 1:30 pm. Students who appeared for the exams, along with their parents or guardians, can check the results on the official website — rskmp.in.

Login credentials required to check MP Boarc Class 5th and 8th Results

To view the result, students will have to enter their roll number or Samagra ID on the website and captcha. The Class 5 exams were held from February 20 to February 26, while the Class 8 exams took place from February 20 to February 28, 2026. All papers were conducted in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Over 10 lakh students appeared for these exams across Madhya Pradesh this year.

How to Check MP Board Results

Go to the official website of Rajya Shiksha Kendra

Click on the link for Class 5 or Class 8 results

Enter your Samagra ID or roll number along with the captcha

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Students are advised to keep their details ready to avoid last-minute hassle. Track live updates on MP Board Class 5th and 8th result announcement here:

Live Updates

RSKMP MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2026 Live: Check MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026 Roll Number Wise Live rskmp.in