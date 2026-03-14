The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2026. The Graduate Level examination is scheduled on March 16, under CEN No. 06/2025. Candidates appearing on this date can now download their admit cards from the official RRB website by logging in using their registration number and date of birth. A direct link to download the hall ticket has also been made available for easier access.

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2026 will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, at exam centres across India. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry into the exam hall will not be allowed without the hall ticket.

How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2026:

Visit the official website of the regional Railway Recruitment Board.

Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC Graduate Level Hall Ticket 2026”.

A login page will open.

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026.

Take a printout to carry on the exam day.

Candidates are advised to keep the hall ticket safely until the entire recruitment process is completed.

Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026

Applicants should carefully check all the information printed on the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 admit card.

The important details include the candidate’s name, roll number or registration number, date of birth, category, exam date and shift, exam centre address, photograph and signature, reporting time, and important exam-day instructions.

If any discrepancy is found in the details, candidates should immediately contact the RRB helpdesk for correction.

RRB NTPC exam pattern

The first stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) will contain questions based on the prescribed educational qualification for the respective posts. The normalised score obtained in this stage will be used to shortlist candidates for the second stage CBT on the basis of merit.

The recruitment drive by the Railway Recruitment Board aims to fill 5,810 vacancies. These include 161 posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 posts of Station Master, 3,416 posts of Goods Train Manager, 921 posts of Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, 638 posts of Senior Clerk Cum Typist, and 59 posts of Traffic Assistant.