results.digilocker.gov.in: CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the Class 10 Board Exam 2026 (Session 1) result on Wednesday. Students waiting for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 can also check their marks through DigiLocker and SMS, apart from the official websites. These options are very useful when websites are slow or busy, helping students easily view their results and download their digital marksheets without any problem.

Students should keep their login details ready, such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID, to avoid any delay while checking the result. The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is available on official websites, as well as on DigiLocker and SMS for quick access. Students can download their provisional marksheet online, while the original certificates will be given by their schools later. If the websites are slow due to heavy traffic, students can try again after some time or use alternative official portals.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check scorecard via DigiLocker

Students first need to create an account on DigiLocker and then follow the steps below:

-Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app

-Click on “Sign Up”

-Enter full name (as per Aadhaar), date of birth, mobile number, and Aadhaar number

-Create a 6-digit security PIN and keep it safe

-Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number to verify the account

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check scorecard via SMS

Follow these steps to check the CBSE Class 10 result via SMS:

-Type: CBSE10 <Roll Number>

-Send it to the number provided by the Central Board of Secondary Education at result time

-You will receive your result on the same mobile number shortly after sending the message

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

-Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-results.cbse.nic.in

-Click on the link for “Class 10 Result 2026” on the homepage.

-Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

-Click on the Submit button.

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Download and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard via Umang app

The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app offers a dependable alternative for students to access their digital marksheets, especially when official websites are under heavy traffic. Here’s how to check your result via Umang app:

Step 1: Install the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number. New users will need to complete a quick registration and mobile verification process

Step 3: Once logged in, use the search bar and type ‘CBSE’

Step 4: Go to the ‘Education’ category and choose the CBSE board services

Step 5: Click on ‘Class 10 Result 2026’ or ‘Secondary School Examination’

Step 6: Fill in your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID as mentioned on your hall ticket

Step 7: Submit the details to view your result. Download and save the marksheet as a PDF for future use