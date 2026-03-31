RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026 Direct Link: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 12th Result 2026. Students can now check their results along with subject-wise marks on the Rajasthan Board’s official website – rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE Class 12 marksheet includes key details such as the student’s roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, grades and other important information.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results and pass-fail status on the IE Education Portal.

Students should note that the online RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is provisional. They will have to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools later. A few days after the result announcement, schools will distribute the official RBSE Class 12 marksheets for Science, Arts, Commerce and other streams.

RBSE Class 12 result 2026: Steps to download

Candidates can check and download their RBSE Class 12 board results by following these simple steps:

1:Visit the official website of BSER – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2: On the homepage, find and open the ‘News Update’ section.

3: In this section, click on the link ‘Examination Results – 2026’.

4:Then select the relevant result link such as ‘Senior Secondary (Science) – 2026 Result’, ‘Senior Secondary (Commerce) 2026 Result’, or ‘Senior Secondary (Arts) – 2026 Result’.

5: Enter your roll number and click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.

RBSE Class 12th result 2026: Check stream-wise pass percentage

The RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has recorded strong performance across all three streams this year. In the Commerce stream, 93.64 per cent students have passed, reflecting a solid outcome.

The Science stream saw 96.23 per cent students clearing the exam, while the Arts stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.54 per cent, continuing its strong performance trend.

Girl students have secured the top ranks across all three streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts.

RBSE Class 12th result 2026: Full toppers list

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RBSE Class 12 result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

The RBSE Class 12 marksheet contains several important details related to the student’s performance in the board exams. The following information is included in the marksheet:

-Name of Board

-Name of Exam Result

-Candidate’s Name

-Father’s Name and Mother’s Name

-Name of School/Centre

-Subject-wise Total Marks

-Subject-wise Marks obtained

-Marks Obtained in Theory Exam

-Marks Obtained in Practical Section

-Final Result Marks and Percentage

-Division Obtained

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Check official website

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will publish the Class 12th results on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can check their RBSE 12th Result 2026 online after the result link becomes active on the official website. The board may also release the list of Class 12 toppers on the same day. Students should keep their admit cards or roll numbers handy so they can quickly access their results.