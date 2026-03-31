Rajasthan Board Class 12th Results date, time: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 results on March 31 at 10 am, as confirmed by state Education Minister Madan Dilawar. The results for all three streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts – will be released together. Once declared, students will be able to check their RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results and pass-fail status on the IE Education Portal.

The RBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026, with more than 8 lakh students appearing. The exams were held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while students were allowed entry into the examination centres from 8:15 am. Each paper had a duration of three hours and 15 minutes.

Students should note that the online RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be provisional. They will have to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools later. A few days after the results are announced, schools will distribute the official RBSE Class 12 marksheets for Science, Arts, Commerce, and other streams.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

Once the results are released, students can access them through the following official websites:

rajresults.nic.in – Main result portal

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – Official RBSE website

RBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecard online

RBSE 12th arts stream result will be available on the official website of the Rajasthan Board.

Check the steps given below to download the online marksheets.

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RBSE Class 12th results 2026 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and submit

Step 4: Rajasthan Board Results 2026 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet online

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

ALSO READ RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Check exam date and how to download graduate level hall ticket

After the result link is activated, students will be able to check their RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online. The board will also release the list of top-performing students on the same day. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers or admit cards ready to avoid any last-minute hassle while checking their results.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Re-evaluation process

Students who are not satisfied with their RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 can apply for re-evaluation. To do this, they need to submit their application through their respective schools. The board released the RBSE Class 12 scrutiny forms on May 21, and the last date to apply is May 30.

Students should contact their school authorities, fill out the application form, and submit it along with the required fee before the deadline. Applications for RBSE 12th revaluation are expected to be released in June 2026. After receiving the applications, the Rajasthan Board will review and verify the marks of students who have requested the rechecking process.