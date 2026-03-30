The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 results on Tuesday, March 31. Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 12 exams across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams should stay alert, as the results may be declared anytime. The state’s education minister has also indicated that the results are expected on March 31.

Last year, the RBSE Class 12 results were declared on May 22 at 5 pm for all streams together. Based on that trend, this year’s results are likely to be released around 1 pm.

Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

Students will be able to check and download their RBSE Class 12 results from the official websites:-

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026

Visit the official RBSE websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, register yourself by entering your name and mobile number to get instant result alerts.

Next, click on the ‘RBSE’ or ‘Rajasthan Board’ section.

Choose your stream by selecting the appropriate link — RBSE 12th Science, Commerce, or Arts result.

Enter your roll number carefully, exactly as mentioned on your admit card.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result on the screen.

Once your result is displayed, download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the RBSE Class 12 exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. The final result is calculated by combining theory and practical or internal assessment marks.

Each subject carries a total of 100 marks. Typically, the theory exam is for 80 marks, but in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Psychology, it may be reduced to 70 marks. The remaining 20 marks are allotted to practical or internal assessments.

As the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected soon, students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check the official websites for updates. They should rely only on verified sources and ensure a stable internet connection to avoid any issues while checking their results.