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RBSE class 10th, 12th result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results soon, with students across the state eagerly awaiting the announcement. Once released, the result link will be activated on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – allowing candidates to access and download their scores. This year, lakhs of students who appeared for the board exams are currently waiting for their results.

The RBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 28 at centres across Rajasthan. For the evaluation process, the board engaged nearly 35,000 teachers at centralised centres. Officials have indicated that the answer sheet checking is almost complete and the results are now in the final stages of preparation.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th results: How to check Rajasthan Board Secondary Result 2026

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Step 3: Enter your details such as roll number, registration number, and other required information

Step 4: Submit the details to view your RBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result 2026 on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy saved for future reference

Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the examination. Those who fail to meet the passing criteria in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. The RBSE will release the schedule for these exams separately.

Live Updates
05:54 (IST) 23 Mar 2026

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th, 12th result LIVE: 10th results likely today

Latest reports indicate the RBSE 10th result is likely to be declared around March 23, 2026, after internal verification delays. The result date was postponed from March 20, and a new date is expected to be announced officially very soon. Keep refreshing rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in from 10 AM onwards.

05:43 (IST) 23 Mar 2026

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th, 12th result LIVE: Class 10 exam schedule

The RBSE Class 10 examinations for the 2025–26 session were conducted between February 12 and February 28, 2026. The earlier schedule ensured quicker evaluation and reflects the board’s efforts to streamline academic processes and reduce waiting time for students.

05:28 (IST) 23 Mar 2026

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th, 12th result LIVE: Hello and welcome to our blog

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is likely to declare the Class 10th and Class 12th results soon. In 2026, RBSE introduced a major shift by advancing its result timeline. Traditionally declared in late May or June, results are now expected in March. This change aligns with the new academic session beginning April 1, giving students more time to plan their next steps.