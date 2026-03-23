RBSE class 10th, 12th result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results soon, with students across the state eagerly awaiting the announcement. Once released, the result link will be activated on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – allowing candidates to access and download their scores. This year, lakhs of students who appeared for the board exams are currently waiting for their results.

The RBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 28 at centres across Rajasthan. For the evaluation process, the board engaged nearly 35,000 teachers at centralised centres. Officials have indicated that the answer sheet checking is almost complete and the results are now in the final stages of preparation.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th results: How to check Rajasthan Board Secondary Result 2026

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Step 3: Enter your details such as roll number, registration number, and other required information

Step 4: Submit the details to view your RBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result 2026 on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy saved for future reference

Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the examination. Those who fail to meet the passing criteria in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. The RBSE will release the schedule for these exams separately.

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