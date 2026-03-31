BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Today: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12th Result 2026 today, March 31 at 10 am. Once released, students will be able to check their results, including subject-wise marks, on the official Rajasthan Board website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The online marksheet will show important details such as the student’s roll number, date of birth, subject-wise scores, grades and other necessary information.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results and pass-fail status on the IE Education Portal.

Follow our live-blog to get latest updates on RBSE 12th results RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: Results to be out at 10 am – Check direct link for marksheets here

Students should keep in mind that the result available online will be provisional. The original marksheets will be issued later by their respective schools. After the results are declared, schools will distribute the official RBSE Class 12 marksheets for students from Science, Arts, Commerce and other streams within a few days.

RBSE Class 12 result 2026: Steps to download scorecards

Candidates can check and download their RBSE Class 12 board results by following these simple steps:

1:Visit the official website of RBSE – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.



2: On the homepage, find and open the ‘News Update’ section.



3: In this section, click on the link ‘Examination Results – 2026’.



4:Then select the relevant result link such as ‘Senior Secondary (Science) – 2026 Result’, ‘Senior Secondary (Commerce) 2026 Result’, or ‘Senior Secondary (Arts) – 2026 Result’.



5: Enter your roll number and click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.

RBSE class 12 result 2026: Passing criteria

Students need to secure at least 33% marks in the RBSE Class 12 board exams 2026 to pass and receive the pass certificate from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan.

Students who are unable to clear the exams will get another chance through supplementary (purak) exams, which are expected to be held around July or August 2026. The application process for these exams will begin shortly after the main results are announced.

The result will show the marks obtained in each subject, the total marks and the division. Students should carefully check all the information given in the result and download it or take a printout for future use until the schools provide the official mark sheets.

