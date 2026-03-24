BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Today: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 results today. After the result is released, students will be able to check it through the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep their roll numbers ready so they can check their results quickly once the link becomes active. The board is currently completing the final stage of the evaluation process and will publish the result link soon after it is finished.

The RBSE conducts the Class 10 Secondary examinations every year in February and March. The results are usually announced after the answer sheets are evaluated. This year, the evaluation work has been moving quickly to ensure the results are declared on time.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: How to Check

Once the result is released, students can follow these steps to check their scores:

-Visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

-Click on the “RBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link on the homepage.

-Enter your roll number in the required field.

-Submit the details to view your marksheet and subject-wise marks.

-Download or print the result for future reference.

Students should make sure they enter the correct roll number to avoid any errors while checking the result.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Official websites

Students can check their results on these official platforms:

-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – Official RBSE website

-rajresults.nic.in – Rajasthan Board result portal

After the result is declared, a Class 10 result link will appear on these websites. Students can click on it and enter their roll number to see their marks and division.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: What to do after the result

After the results are announced, students should carefully check their marksheets. Those who need original or duplicate certificates must follow the guidelines provided by the board. Information about supplementary exams or re-exams will also be released through official notifications if required.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Important points to remember

Students should keep their roll number and date of birth ready before checking the result. Due to heavy traffic on result day, the websites may load slowly, so students may need to try again after some time. Once available, the digital marksheet can also be downloaded and accessed through platforms like DigiLocker.