The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, announced the Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 today, March 24. Students who appeared for the exams can now check and download their marksheets from the official website rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. To view their results, students need to enter some basic details, including their roll number, district, application number, and School NIC-SD or PSP code.

The overall pass percentage stood at 94.23% this year, marking a slight increase from 93.60% recorded in 2025 and 93.04% in the previous year.

Students can also check the RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th result at The Indian Express Education portal. Click here

The Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 4, 2026, and the Class 5 exams took place from February 20 to March 5, 2026. Students and parents can easily access the results online by entering the roll number and other required details.

RBSE Class 5 & 8 2026: Steps to check via DigiLocker

DigiLocker allows students to view and download their official marksheets digitally.

Go to the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app

Log in using your mobile number / Aadhaar number

Once logged in, go to the “Boards” section and select RBSE Ajmer

Enter your roll number, class, and other requested details

Your marksheet will appear, and you can download or save it as a digital copy

Details Required

Roll Number

Select Class (5 or 8)

School Code / Application Number (if prompted)

RBSE Class 5 & 8 Result 2026: Check result via SMS

Students can get their RBSE results instantly on their mobile phones by sending an SMS.

Open the message box on your mobile phone

Type RESULT followed by your required details

Send the message to 56263 or 5676750

You will receive your result as a reply on your screen

RBSE Class 5 & 8 2026: Download result via official website

Shala Darpan Portal

Rajasthan PSP Portal

Details required to download result

Visit the official portal

Click on the RBSE Class 5 or Class 8 Result 2026 link

Enter the required details in the login window

Submit to view your marksheet on screen

Download or print your marksheet for future reference

Students advised to check only official websites

Students and parents should use only the official RBSE websites, like the Shala Darpan portal, to check results. This ensures they get accurate and verified information and avoids any confusion from unofficial sources.