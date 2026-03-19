The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the Class 10 results 2025 on March 20, 2026. Over 20 lakhs students who have taken up the examinations are eagerly waiting for the announcement. The results will be made available online on the official websites, including rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeresults.nic.in.

Students will be able to get access of their provisional marksheets using their roll numbers. The digital scorecard will have important details like roll number, student name, subject-wise marks, total marks, and final result status. The original marksheet will be issued later through the respective schools.

To pass the RBSE Class 10 examination, students must obtain at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the passing criteria will may need to take up the supplementary exams.

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How to check RBSE Class 10 results 2025

Step 1: Students will need to visit the official website-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the highlighted link on the website-“RBSE 10 Results 2026).

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your result.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout of it.

The RBSE results this year will be announced earlier this year, aiming to help students begin the next academic session on time.

Live Updates

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: