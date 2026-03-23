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Rajasthan Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is set to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 on March 24. Once declared, students will be able to check their results and download provisional scorecards from the official website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Over 26 lakh students are reported to have appeared for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 examinations this year. The results are eagerly awaited by students and parents across Rajasthan.

While the online results will provide immediate access to marks, students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools in the days following the announcement.

Looking at past trends, RBSE has maintained consistently high pass percentages at the elementary level. In 2025, the Class 5 pass percentage stood at around 97.30%, while Class 8 recorded a strong 95.72%. The steady performance pattern suggests similar outcomes could be expected this year as well.

Live Updates

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2026 Live Updates: Check BSER Rajasthan Class 5th & 8th Results Roll Number Wise Toppers List @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

22:41 (IST) 23 Mar 2026

An important advice for students and parents

Students and parents should check results only on official RBSE platforms like the Shala Darpan portal to ensure they receive accurate and verified information and avoid any misinformation.

22:36 (IST) 23 Mar 2026

Passing marks for class 5th and 8th students

Students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 exams must secure a minimum of 33% marks to pass.

22:25 (IST) 23 Mar 2026
Steps to check the results

Students can follow the steps below to download their RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exam results and marksheets:

- Go to the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

- Search for RBSE Class 5 or RBSE Class 8 result 2026 and click on it

- A new window will open

- Enter login details such as roll number, date of birth

- Type the given captcha

- Click on the submit button

- RBSE 5th, 8th result 2026 will appear on the screen

22:22 (IST) 23 Mar 2026

A look at last year's pass rate for class 5th and 8th

Last year, RBSE recorded a strong performance at the elementary level, with the Class 5 pass percentage at around 97.30%. Class 8 followed closely with a solid 95.72% pass rate, according to reported data. The figures point to a consistent and stable performance trend for both classes across the state.