Rajasthan Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is set to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 on March 24. Once declared, students will be able to check their results and download provisional scorecards from the official website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Over 26 lakh students are reported to have appeared for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 examinations this year. The results are eagerly awaited by students and parents across Rajasthan.

While the online results will provide immediate access to marks, students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools in the days following the announcement.

Looking at past trends, RBSE has maintained consistently high pass percentages at the elementary level. In 2025, the Class 5 pass percentage stood at around 97.30%, while Class 8 recorded a strong 95.72%. The steady performance pattern suggests similar outcomes could be expected this year as well.

Live Updates

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2026 Live Updates: Check BSER Rajasthan Class 5th & 8th Results Roll Number Wise Toppers List @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in