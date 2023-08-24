scorecardresearch
Rajasthan State Open School will release 10th, 12th class results latest news: Direct links and more at education.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS will be annoncing the results for class 10th and 12th today. Candidates can check the result from the official website.Results will be announced by Education Minister.

Written by Breaking News Desk
rsos, rsos 2023, rsos 12th result 2023, rsos 10th result 2023, rsos results
RSOS results out today for 10th and 12th.

Rajasthan State Open School is a state level school that provides open school learning opportunities to young minds. RSOS is expected to release 10th and 12th class results 2023 today according to the officials. Candidates who appeared for the open school exams conducted in March-May 2023 can check the results on the official website of RSOS.

The education minister of Education of Rajasthan, BD Kalla, will be announcing the results by today, August 24, 2023 on the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in or rsosapps.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

Follow the below mentioned steps to check your results right now:

  • Visit the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in or rsosapps.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.
  • Click on Open School result link
  • Fill up the credential details of your hall ticket number
  • Finally, download the result for future reference.

Interestingly, as per the date, the total number of students registered for 10th class exam is 56,533, out of which, 43,584 students have appeared for the exam. Similarly, for the class 12th, 66,266 students have registered and 55121 gave out the exam.

Looking at the previous year data revealed by the Education Minister of Rajasthan, BD Kalla, the passing percentage of 10th class students was 68.23% and only 49.23% students passed the 12th grade exam in 2022. The exam is conducted every year twice.

Rajasthan

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 14:23 IST

