Rajasthan govt sets up Guru Gorakhnath Board to identify problems of backward classes, suggest solutions

The board will send suggestions to the state government on the basis of primary survey report in a bid to provide basic and necessary facilities to these backward classes.

Written by FE Education
The Rajasthan government has announced to set up the Guru Gorakhnath Board to identify the problems and issues plaguing the Jogi, Yogi, and Nath communities in the state. An order in this regard has been issued by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment after chief minister Ashok Gehlot cleared the proposal to form the board.

As per an official statement, the board will send suggestions to the state government on the basis of primary survey report in a bid to provide basic and necessary facilities to these backward classes. The suggestions will include launching various schemes for the backward classes, coordinate with various departments with regard to implementation of ongoing schemes, and for the state’s progress on the educational and economic fronts.

Other matters on which the board will provide its suggestions include strengthening and renovating landmarks testifying to the state’s religious and cultural heritage and monasteries; research on articles, books, literature, related to the society; concrete measures against social evils.

The board will have five non-official members- chairman, vice-chairman and three members, an official said. Earlier, CM Gehlot inaugurated ‘Mehangai Rahat Camp’ at the Mahapura village of Sanganer in Jaipur district with an aim to provide people a measure of relief from inflation.

The state government is also working to raise general awareness on the public welfare schemes of the government, the chief minister said. Rajasthan is scheduled to go polls later this year.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 10:27 IST

