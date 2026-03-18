In a notable development, The board of secondary education for Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer is expected to announce the results for the Class 10th Secondary examination on March 20.

As per a report published by The Indian Express, the RBSE results are set to be declared by the board secretary during a press conference in the coming days. According to the Rajasthan Board, a total of 10,68,078 students had registered for the Secondary examination.



The total marks for the RBSE 10th exam are 600 that are distributed equally across 6 subjects. To pass the RBSE Class 10 exam, students must secure a minimum of 33% in each subject.This includes both theory and practical/internal assessments.

Since most theory papers are out of 80 and internal assessments are out of 20, students typically need to score 26 marks in Theory and 7 marks in Internal Assessment/Practicals to obtain a passing certificate from the board. Notably, this time the board is also expected to publish the RBSE 10th toppers list along with the result. The toppers list was not published last year.

How to check results?

Once the results are officially declared during the board’s press conference, follow these steps to download your scorecard:

Visit the Official Website: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Find the Result Link: On the homepage, click on the link titled “Main Examination Results 2026” or “RBSE Secondary 10th Result 2026.” Enter Your Credentials: A new login window will appear. Enter your Roll Number as printed on your admit card. Submit and View: Click the “Submit” or “View Result” button. Your subject-wise marks and qualifying status will be displayed on the screen. Download & Save: Click on the “Download” button to save your provisional marksheet as a PDF. Take a printout for immediate use.

The RBSE Class 10th board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to February 28 across the state.

Last year’s results

In 2025, Commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.07 per cent, followed by the Arts stream at 97.78 per cent and science stream at 94.43 per cent. Among regular candidates, girls outperformed boys by a sizable margin in Science stream last year with a pass percentage of 99.04 per cent, compared to 98.41 per cent of boys.