RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 Direct Link: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 5 and Class 8 examination results 2026 today, March 24, as announced by the Rajasthan School Education Department. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website, rajpsp.nic.in, by using their login credentials.

A large number of students sat for the exams this year and the results were eagerly awaited across the state. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to check their results easily without any delay. Students will have to collect their marksheets and certificates from their schools.

Students who pass the exams will be promoted to the next grade, with Class 5 students moving up to Class 6 and Class 8 students advancing to Class 9. If there are any errors or discrepancies in the marksheets, students can contact their school or the board authorities to get them corrected.

RBSE 8th, 5th 2026: Direct links to check results

– Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in

– On the homepage, click on the 5th and 8th Class Result 2026 link.

– Enter roll number and DOB

– Verify the details and click on submit

– RBSE 8th Result 2026 will appear on the screen

– View and download mark sheet PDF

Students advised to check only official websites

Students and parents should use only the official RBSE websites, like the Shala Darpan portal, to check results. This ensures they get accurate and verified information and avoids any confusion from unofficial sources.

RBSE 8th, 5th 2026: Details required to check result

To check your RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Result 2026, students need to enter a few basic details on the official result portal.

Details Required to Check Result

-Roll Number (as mentioned on your admit card)

-District Name (in some cases)

-School Code (optional, depending on the website)

-Captcha Code (for verification)

To check the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Result 2026, students must provide certain basic details on the official result portal.

These details are required to ensure accuracy, security, and proper identification of each student’s marks.

