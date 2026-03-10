The Punjab Police has started the registration process for Punjab Police Recruitment 2026 to fill 3,298 Constable posts. The online application process for vacancies in the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre began on March 10, 2026.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until March 30, 2026. This recruitment drive offers a major opportunity for young candidates who want to work in the Punjab Police Department.

Below are the details about vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process, and application steps.

Punjab police recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,298 Constable vacancies in two cadres:

-District Police Cadre: 2,522 posts

-Armed Police Cadre: 776 posts

Candidates can check the official notification for the category-wise distribution of vacancies.

Punjab police recruitment 2026: How to apply for constable posts

Eligible candidates can apply by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official Punjab Police website: punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the “Recruitment” or “Careers” section on the homepage.

Step 3. Find the link for “Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026” and click on it.

Step 4. Click on “New Registration” and complete the registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 5. Log in with the generated credentials and fill in your personal and educational details in the application form.

Step 6. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents.

Step 7. Pay the application fee online using debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Step 8. Preview the form, check all details carefully, and submit it. Take a printout of the final submitted form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and begin preparing for the CBT exam. Keep checking the official website for updates about the admit card and exam dates.

Punjab police recruitment 2026: educational qualification

-General Candidates: Must have passed 12th class (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognized board or institution.

-Ex-Servicemen: The minimum qualification required is Matriculation (10th pass).

-Language Requirement: Candidates must have studied Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject in their Matriculation (10th) examination, or must have passed an equivalent Punjabi language test as required by the Punjab Government.

Punjab police recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will take place in several stages to test the candidates’ knowledge, fitness, and suitability for the job.

Computer-Based Test (CBT):

The first stage includes two papers. Paper-I will be merit-based, while Paper-II will be a qualifying Punjabi language test.

Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT):

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will appear for physical tests. These tests are qualifying in nature.

Document Verification:

In the final stage, candidates must present their original documents and certificates for verification.

Punjab police recruitment 2026: Application fee

Candidates must pay the application fee online. The expected fee structure based on previous trends is:

-General Category: Rs. 1200/-

-SC/ST/BC/OBC of Punjab: Rs. 700/-

-Ex-Servicemen: Rs. 500/-