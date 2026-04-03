PSEB Punjab Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 soon, with students awaiting the official confirmation on when the scorecards will be released. Once the results are out, scorecards will be available through the board’s official website, while students are advised to keep their login details ready.

When are the results expected?

The board official has confirmed to The Indian Express that Class 8th results will be out by the end of the month. As per the previous year’s trends, it is expected to be out in the first week of April. After the announcement, students will be able to check their scores on pseb.ac.in, though Class 5 results may also be shared through schools first in some cases.

How to check PSEB Class 5 and 8 Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the highlighted result link for Class 5 or Class 8.

Step 3: Fill in the required login credentials, such as roll number.

Step 4. Submit the information.

Step 6: The result will be viewed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save the scorecard for future use.

What will the scorecard mention?

The marksheet is expected to carry details such as the student’s name, roll number, total score, subject-wise marks scored, grade and qualifying status. Students are also advised to carefully verify all details after downloading or receiving the results.

To be declared a pass, a student will need to obtain at least 33% marks to pass the examination, original marksheets are likely to be issued later by schools.

Students should keep their admit cards and login details ready to avoid a last-minute rush while checking scores.