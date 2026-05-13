Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2026 Official Website: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 Result 2026 will be announced today at 12 pm on the official website pseb.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards online by entering their roll number in the result login window.

Students should carefully verify important details mentioned on the marksheet, including name, roll number, subject-wise marks, grades, total score, and qualifying status. Any discrepancy must be reported to the board authorities immediately for correction.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecard online

Students can access and download their Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2026 online by entering their roll number on the official result portals once the scorecard link becomes active.

–PSEB Official Website

–PSEB Results Portal

–DigiLocker

–IndiaResults Punjab Board Page

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: How to download scorecard online

Students are advised to keep their roll number ready and carefully follow the official steps on pseb.ac.in to check and download their PSEB Class 12 scorecard 2026 without any delay.

-Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in

-On the homepage, click on the link for “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026”

-Enter your roll number and other required details in the login window

-Click on the Submit button

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen

-Check all details carefully and download the marksheet

-Take a printout for future admission and reference use

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Awareness of fake websites

Students are advised to check the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 only through official and trusted websites to avoid misinformation and fraud. Candidates should avoid sharing personal details, login credentials, or payment information on unofficial or fake result portals circulating online during the result announcement period.