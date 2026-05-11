The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will today announce the Class 10 results at 12:30 pm, as confirmed by Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh. Students will be able to check and download their Punjab Board Class 10 marksheets from the official website, pseb.ac.in.

To access the results, students will need to log in using their roll number and password. Once logged in, they will be able to view and download their scorecards for future reference.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check scores

Students are advised to keep the following verified websites ready before the result announcement at 12:30 pm:

The Punjab Board Class 10 examinations began on March 6 with the Social Science paper and concluded on April 1 with the Health and Physical Education examination. The exams were conducted from 11 am to 2:15 pm, with each paper carrying a duration of three hours and 15 minutes.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check online

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Click on the “Results” section

Open the Class 10 examination result link

Enter the required roll number

Submit the details

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Last year, the Punjab Board declared the Class 10 results on May 16, 2025. The examinations were held from March 6 to April 4, and the overall pass percentage stood at 96.61 per cent, slightly lower than the previous year. Government school students recorded a pass percentage of 95.47 per cent, with 1,76,605 students clearing the examination out of 1,84,984 candidates. Meanwhile, private schools registered a higher success rate of 96.96 per cent, with 71,412 students passing out of 73,649 candidates.