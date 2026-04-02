pseb.ac.in, PSEB 5th, 8th Results 2026 Highlights: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 soon. Based on previous year trends, it is likely to come out in the first week of April. Still, there has been no official word on the exact date and time of the results.



The Class 8 results will be available online, while Class 5 results will be sent out through schools.



The tests took place earlier this year. Class 8 were held on February 17 and 27, and Class 5 took place in March.

Here’s how to check the PSEB Class 5th and 8th result for 2026

1. Go to the official website, pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on the “Results” link.

3. Enter your roll number or any necessary information.

4. View your score on the screen.

5. Save the result for future use.



Students should have their roll numbers available and monitor the official websites often for the latest updates related to the results.



Candidates must get at least 33% of the marks in each subject to pass the exam. If they are not happy with their results, they can ask for a re-evaluation.

Along with the results, the board is likely to release district-wise performance data, highlighting the top-performing regions. This will help identify education trends and pinpoint areas that need improvement across Punjab.

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