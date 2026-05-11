The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the Class 10 matric results on May 11 (today). The result announcement will take place at 12:30 pm during a press conference at the Chairman’s Office Board. This year, the Punjab Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from March 6 to April 1, with over 2.8 lakh students appearing for the matric exams across the state.

Students will be able to access their scorecards through the official website, PSEB Official Website – pseb.ac.in . In addition to the online portal, students can also receive their results through SMS by sending a message to 5676750. The online marksheets will be provisional in nature, while the original certificates are expected to be distributed by schools within 15 to 20 days after the declaration of results.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: How to check scores online

-Visit the official website at PSEB Official Website

-Click on the “Results” section

-Select the Class 10 examination result link

-Enter the required roll number

-Submit the details

-The scorecard will appear on the screen

-Download and save the marksheet for future use

Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: Grading system explained

The Punjab Board follows a grading system along with marks evaluation. Students securing between 91 and 100 marks are awarded the ‘A+’ grade, which is considered excellent performance, while the ‘D’ grade represents the minimum passing criteria. Understanding the grading structure is important for students planning admissions in other boards or applying for scholarships based on Grade Point Average (GPA).

The 2026 session has been considered one of the most efficiently managed examination cycles in the board’s history, with a high student turnout and an expanded network of digital evaluation centres aimed at ensuring quicker and error-free result processing.

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