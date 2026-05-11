The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the Class 10 matric results on May 11 (today). The result announcement will take place at 12:30 pm during a press conference at the Chairman’s Office Board. This year, the Punjab Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from March 6 to April 1, with over 2.8 lakh students appearing for the matric exams across the state.
Students will be able to access their scorecards through the official website, PSEB Official Website – pseb.ac.in . In addition to the online portal, students can also receive their results through SMS by sending a message to 5676750. The online marksheets will be provisional in nature, while the original certificates are expected to be distributed by schools within 15 to 20 days after the declaration of results.
Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: How to check scores online
Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: Grading system explained
The Punjab Board follows a grading system along with marks evaluation. Students securing between 91 and 100 marks are awarded the ‘A+’ grade, which is considered excellent performance, while the ‘D’ grade represents the minimum passing criteria. Understanding the grading structure is important for students planning admissions in other boards or applying for scholarships based on Grade Point Average (GPA).
The 2026 session has been considered one of the most efficiently managed examination cycles in the board’s history, with a high student turnout and an expanded network of digital evaluation centres aimed at ensuring quicker and error-free result processing.
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07:38 (IST)
11 May 2026
Punjab Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How To Check PSEB Result Online
Students can check the PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 by visiting the official board website after the declaration. They must click on the “Matric Result 2026” link and enter their roll number or name. After submitting details, the provisional scorecard appears on the screen. Students are advised to download and print copies for future reference until schools distribute the original marksheets and passing certificates issued by the board.
07:28 (IST)
11 May 2026
Punjab Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Subjects Included in PSEB Class 10
The PSEB Matric curriculum includes compulsory subjects such as English, Punjabi, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. Apart from these, students can select optional subjects depending on their school offerings. Punjab History and Culture remains an important part of the curriculum, highlighting Sikh Gurus, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Punjabi traditions, rural handicrafts, folk dances, and contributions of freedom fighters in shaping Punjab’s rich cultural identity and heritage.
07:18 (IST)
11 May 2026
Punjab Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Passing Criteria for Punjab Board Matric Exams
Students appearing in the PSEB Class 10 examination must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass each subject. In theory papers carrying 80 marks, students generally need a minimum of 26 marks to qualify. Internal assessment marks are also considered while calculating overall results. Candidates failing in one or more subjects may appear for compartment examinations later in the year to improve or clear pending subjects successfully.
07:09 (IST)
11 May 2026
Punjab Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Revised exam pattern under PSEB
The PSEB Class 10 examination follows a revised assessment pattern aimed at testing conceptual understanding and analytical skills. Each subject generally carries 100 marks, divided into 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment. The theory paper duration is three hours. Students answer multiple-choice questions, short-answer questions, and descriptive questions. Internal assessments evaluate assignments, attendance, classroom participation, and practical learning throughout the academic session.
06:58 (IST)
11 May 2026
Punjab Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Importance of PSEB Matric Results
The PSEB Class 10 result is considered one of Punjab’s most significant academic milestones. It determines students’ eligibility for Class 11 streams including Science, Commerce, Arts, and vocational education. Many scholarship opportunities and admissions to diploma or ITI institutions also depend on these marks. Parents, schools, and students closely monitor the results because they shape future academic and professional decisions for thousands of candidates every year.
06:44 (IST)
11 May 2026
Punjab Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: About Punjab School Education Board
Punjab School Education Board was established in 1969 to regulate and improve school education in Punjab. Headquartered in Mohali, the board manages curriculum design, examinations, school affiliations, and result declarations. In 1987, amendments by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha granted greater autonomy to the board. Today, PSEB oversees lakhs of students from government, aided, and private schools across the state every academic session.
06:34 (IST)
11 May 2026
Punjab Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When were Matric exams held?
For the 2025-26 academic session, the Punjab Board conducted Class 10 examinations from March 6 to April 1, 2026. The practical examinations were held earlier during February. The board released a detailed date sheet through its official website before the examinations began. Strict guidelines regarding reporting time, stationery, unfair means, and answer sheet instructions were also issued to ensure smooth and transparent conduct across examination centres in Punjab.
06:22 (IST)
11 May 2026
Punjab Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Good morning, welcome to our blog
The Punjab School Education Board is set to announce the Class 10 Matric Result 2026 on May 11 at 12:30 PM. Lakhs of students across Punjab are eagerly waiting for their scorecards. The results will be declared during an official press conference conducted at the board headquarters in Mohali. Students can later access their marks online using roll numbers through the official PSEB website and partnered portals.