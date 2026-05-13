PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared today on the official website pseb.ac.in, ending the long wait of lakhs of students across the state. Once released, students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to check and download their scorecards using their roll number. The result will also be accessible via DigiLocker and SMS services, ensuring smooth access even during high website traffic.

To access the result via DigiLocker, candidates need to log in using their registered mobile number and download their digital marksheet from the issued documents section. For SMS, students can send their roll number in the prescribed format to the official board number to receive their result directly on their mobile phones. These convenient options ensure quick access to results without depending solely on the official website.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecard via DigiLocker

Keep your roll number and DigiLocker login details ready to quickly access and download your PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 without any delay.

-Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

-Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account

-Go to the “Issued Documents” section

-Select “Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)” from the list of issuers

-Click on “Class 12 Marksheet 2026”

-Enter your required details like roll number or exam year

-Download and save your digital marksheet for future use

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard via SMS

Keep your roll number handy and ensure the correct format is used to avoid errors.

-Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

-Type your roll number in the prescribed format (as specified by PSEB)

-Send the message to the official PSEB result SMS number

-You will receive your result details directly on your mobile screen

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: How to download scorecard online

Students are advised to keep their roll number ready and carefully follow the official steps on pseb.ac.in to check and download their PSEB Class 12 scorecard 2026 without any delay.

-Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in

-On the homepage, click on the link for “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026”

-Enter your roll number and other required details in the login window

-Click on the Submit button

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen

-Check all details carefully and download the marksheet

-Take a printout for future admission and reference use