The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will today declare the Class 10 examination results at 12:30 pm. The Punjab Board conducted the matric examinations from March 6, beginning with the Social Science paper, and concluded on April 1 with the Health and Physical Education exam. Students will be able to check and download their PSEB Class 10 results from the official website, pseb.ac.in.

To pass the examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. The theory examination carries 80 marks, while internal assessment accounts for 20 marks. Students dissatisfied with their scores will also have the option to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer sheets after the declaration of results.

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PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: When and where to check

The Punjab Board will release the Class 10 results today at 12:30 pm. Students can access their scorecards through the official website, PSEB official website – pseb.ac.in. In case of heavy traffic or technical issues, students may also check and download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by logging in and selecting the PSEB Class 10 result link.

To check the results online, students need to visit the official website and click on the “PSEB Class 10th Results 2026” link available on the homepage. They will then be required to enter their roll number and submit the details to access the scorecard.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check scores online

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Click on the “Results” section

Select the Class 10 examination result link

Enter the required roll number

Submit the details

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

After entering the login credentials, students will be able to view their results on the screen. They are advised to download and keep a printed copy of the provisional marksheet for future use until the original documents are issued by schools.

Earlier, Harjot Singh Bains announced that Punjab will introduce an On-Screen Marking (OSM) System, following the model adopted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Under the new system, examiners will evaluate scanned copies of answer sheets digitally instead of checking physical copies. According to the minister, the technology-driven process will help ensure quicker and more accurate result preparation through automated calculation of marks.