PSEB 12th Result 2026 OUT: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the Class 12 Result 2026 today on its official website, pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Senior Secondary examinations can now check and download their scorecards online using their roll number.

The result has been released for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the state. Candidates can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and SMS services for added convenience. Along with the scorecards, the board has also released the overall and gender-wise pass-percentage.

PSEB 12th Result 2026 OUT: Check overall pass-percentage

A total of 2,65,417 students appeared for the Punjab School Education Board Class 12 examinations this year, out of which 2,42,755 candidates successfully passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 91.46 per cent. Girls once again outperformed boys in the results, recording an impressive pass percentage of 94.73 per cent, with 1,19,073 girls clearing the examination out of 1,25,695 candidates who appeared.

PSEB 12th Result 2026 OUT: Steps to check scorecard online

Students are advised to keep their roll number ready and carefully follow the official steps on pseb.ac.in to check and download their PSEB Class 12 scorecard 2026 without any delay.

-Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in

-On the homepage, click on the link for “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026”

-Enter your roll number and other required details in the login window

-Click on the Submit button

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen

-Check all details carefully and download the marksheet

-Take a printout for future admission and reference use

PSEB 12th Result 2026 OUT: Career options after scorecard

After the declaration of the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026, students can explore a wide range of higher education and career opportunities based on their stream and interests. Candidates may apply for undergraduate courses in Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, Medical, Law, Management, and other professional fields. Students can also prepare for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CUET, CLAT, NDA, and SSC for admission and government job opportunities.

ALSO READ PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: List of official websites to check Punjab board Class 12th scorecards

Apart from traditional degree programmes, students can choose diploma, vocational, and skill-based courses in areas like digital marketing, animation, hotel management, media, design, and information technology. Those interested in entrepreneurship, defence services, or studying abroad can also begin planning their future career path after successfully completing Punjab Board Class 12 examinations.