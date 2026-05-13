PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2026 Live: The Punjab School Education Board is set to announce the PSEB Class 12 board examination results today, May 13, 2026, at 12 PM. Students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to access their results online through the board’s official website. Apart from the official portal, the PSEB 12th Result 2026 will also be available via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and SMS services to ensure easier access for students across the state.

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations are advised to keep their roll number and login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking their results. The marksheet available online today will be provisional, while original marksheets and certificates will later be issued by respective schools.

PSEB 12th Result 2026: Official website to check scores

Students can check their Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2026 on the official website:

PSEB official website – pseb.ac.in

How to check PSEB Class 12 result 2026

After the declaration of results, students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

– Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

-On the homepage, click on the “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026” link.

-Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields

-Submit the details.

The result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and save the provisional marksheet for future academic use. The board has also introduced a toll-free psychological guidance helpline for students during the result period. Candidates experiencing stress, anxiety, or emotional pressure related to examination results can seek support and counseling assistance through the helpline services provided by the board.

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